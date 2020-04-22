Harvest Partners Lands New Compliance Chief From Oaktree

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Private equity firm Harvest Partners has tapped a former Oaktree Capital Management compliance executive who once worked at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP to be its general counsel and chief compliance officer. Harvest's new general counsel, Jamie Toothman, told Law360 she is focused on bolstering compliance at the firm after the company almost doubled its employee headcount to 60 over a five-year span and has now exceeded $9 billion in assets under management. “I came in with a focus at the high level on helping senior leadership think through the challenges and opportunities that come with growth and managing multiple investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS