UK Watchdog Looking Into Stryker's $4B Plan To Pick Up Rival

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition enforcer said Tuesday it will open a preliminary inquiry into whether medical technology giant Stryker's $4 billion plan to snap up a rival would sour competition. The Competition and Markets Authority hasn't officially started the clock on what it refers to as a Phase 1 investigation into the merger of Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical Group, but it is putting out feelers and asking for comments on how the $4 billion deal will affect competition in the United Kingdom, the announcement said. Once Phase 1 formally begins, the CMA will have 40 days to come back with a decision...

