Fed. Circ. Limits Scope Of Biogen's MS Drug Patent Extension

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal court rightly found that Banner Life Sciences didn't infringe a Biogen patent with its rival version of the company's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, since the patent's extended life span doesn't apply to the product, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday. The active ingredient in Biogen International GmbH's drug is different than that in Banner's bioequivalent version, Bafiertam. The Federal Circuit affirmed that while the patent claims encompass both ingredients, the latter isn't covered by the patent extension. Tecfidera's active ingredient is dimethyl fumarate, or DMF, which has two esters, a type of chemical compound. When the product is given to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS