8th Circ. Finds Murphy Oil Insurer Owes No Duty In $25M Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday affirmed that Liberty Mutual doesn't have to defend Murphy Oil Corp. in a $25 million lawsuit blaming the oil company for a fire at a refinery it sold to Valero Energy Corp., saying an Arkansas federal judge properly applied a policy exclusion for contract-based claims. A three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks got it right when he ruled in January 2019 that Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co. has no duty to defend Murphy. The district judge concluded that all of Valero's allegations against Murphy fell squarely within a "contractual liability" exclusion in the...

