Split DC Circ. Says EPA Can't Ignore Some Pollution Types

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A divided D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated a Clean Air Act requirement to set limits on all relevant pollutants — not just some — when standards are periodically reviewed for major sources of pollution such as facilities that make pulp for paper. U.S. Circuit Judge Cornelia T.L. Pillard, writing for the majority, said that the Clean Air Act was written to push facilities to “do even better” and reduce emissions, but that the EPA was circumventing the law's goal when it neglected to impose emissions limits on all relevant pollutants for pulp mills....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS