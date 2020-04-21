Fla. Man Agrees To Return $3.3M Raised For Fake Pot Co. Deal

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A Florida man, accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of blowing $3.3 million raised from investors for a fictitious cannabis merger on luxury cars, cryptocurrency and strippers, agreed Tuesday to settle the case by returning the funds. Steven L. Brickner allegedly drummed up cash from at least 60 investors and promised them sky-high returns once he took Colorado dispensary chain High Country Healing public through a reverse merger, according to the SEC's complaint in Florida federal court Tuesday. Brickner consented to a judgment without admitting or denying the allegations. "Contrary to his representations to investors, Brickner did not use...

