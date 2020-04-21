United Cannabis Corp. Files For Ch. 11 In Colo.

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company known for testing the waters with intellectual property filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition in Colorado on Monday, creating what could be another test case for the industry. On April 20, a day normally reserved for celebrations of marijuana, United Cannabis Corporation filed a petition for reorganization before a federal bankruptcy judge. Most bankruptcy courts have been hostile to cannabis businesses given their federally illegal status, but United Cannabis has a unique situation. Colorado-based United Cannabis, whose shares trade on the over-the-counter market, has said in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that its focus is on manufacturing...

