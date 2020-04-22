ITC Bans Cholesterol Test Strip Imports From Chinese Co.

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday banned cholesterol testing strips imported by diagnostics maker ACON Laboratories Inc. and its Chinese unit after affirming the products infringed a rival's patents. In a notice published in the Federal Register, the ITC upheld an administrative law judge's finding in June that ACON violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 by importing and selling test strips that use methods covered by rival Polymer Technology Systems Inc.'s patents to measure total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and triglycerides in blood. The commission issued a limited exclusion order blocking ACON and Chinese affiliate ACON Biotech...

