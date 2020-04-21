1st Circ. Rules NH Judge Wasn't Eligible For Pension

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel ruled Tuesday that a former New Hampshire superior court judge who left the bench at age 54 isn't entitled to a pension, because judges must work until age 60 to get one. The appellate court's ruling upheld U.S. District Judge Paul Barbadoro's decision that Patricia Coffey didn't qualify for a pension because she didn't meet the New Hampshire Judicial Retirement Plan's age requirement. The plan guarantees pensions to judges who have lodged "15 years of creditable service and [are] at least 60 years of age." Coffey said she met both requirements, because she worked for 16 years...

