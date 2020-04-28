Kentucky Tax Talk: Budget Focuses On Pandemic Relief

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT) -- The commonwealth’s primary concerns have drastically changed since the start of the 2020 General Assembly’s regular session in January. Whether it was newly elected Gov. Andy Beshear’s anticipated plans for expanding gaming laws, the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana, or the 2020-2022 budget, most of these issues took a back seat in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 30, the governor signed S.B. 150 into law, providing support to individuals, businesses and health care providers in response to the spread of the coronavirus. While the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act was passed earlier this month, providing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS