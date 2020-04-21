Chemours Appeals Arbitration Duty For DuPont Spinoff Bills

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Chemours Co. is asking the Delaware Supreme Court to reverse a recent Chancery Court decision upholding DuPont Co.'s right to force arbitration on claims it lowballed the environmental liabilities Chemours would take with it after a spinoff. In a filing made public late Monday, Chemours said it is seeking the appeal of Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's March 30 ruling upholding DuPont's demand for arbitration of a dispute over Chemours' post-spinoff liability for its former parent's multibillion-dollar environmental cleanup burdens. In his ruling, Vice Chancellor Glasscock said the dispute and issues "are governed by rather straightforward application of settled law"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS