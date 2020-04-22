United Cannabis Bankruptcy Halts Historic CBD Patent Fight

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal court has shut down a closely watched CBD patent infringement suit filed by United Cannabis Corp. while the company undergoes Chapter 11 bankruptcy, saying it doesn't make sense to proceed with half the case automatically stayed. U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez administratively closed the case Tuesday, saying a stay of all proceedings against United Cannabis amid the company's bankruptcy blocks the court from moving ahead with defendant Pure Hemp's counterclaims in the first-of-its-kind cannabis patent suit. "It would be extremely inefficient, and perhaps nonsensical, to go forward on plaintiff's claims against defendant without being able to also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS