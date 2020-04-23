Superfund Ruling Highlights EPA's Authority Over Cleanups

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently decided Atlantic Richfield Co. v. Christian, a case involving landowners who sought to use state law claims to compel Atlantic Richfield, the successor by merger to a copper smelting company, to perform a more extensive cleanup than federal regulators had required under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, or CERCLA, also known as the Superfund law. While formally remanding the landowners’ claims to state court for further evaluation — because the claims require the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s permission to meaningfully proceed — the decision emphasizes the EPA’s continued primacy in remediation decision-making. The decision...

