SEC Floats Overhaul Of Investment Fund Valuation Rules

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed long-awaited regulations modernizing how investment funds value complex assets with no market prices, changes the agency said would clarify the obligations of boards that delegate the task to investment advisers. The proposed rule published Tuesday codifies the ability of funds to assign valuation duties to advisers and spells out the reporting, oversight and recordkeeping requirements that go along with doing so. The rule also would require boards to assess risks associated with their valuations, test their pricing methodologies and evaluate any pricing services they use. The proposal offers the SEC’s most comprehensive take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS