DC AG Nabs Atty Who Quit Over Roger Stone Interference

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 1:19 PM EDT) -- A federal prosecutor who abruptly quit earlier this year in protest of senior U.S. Department of Justice officials' intervention in the prosecution of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone has joined the D.C. Attorney General's office as special counsel of a newly created Public Corruption Division. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine on Tuesday announced the hiring of Jonathan Kravis, who also worked on former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. Kravis will help build Racine's new division by restructuring public corruption crackdown efforts at the office and recommending potential areas of focus and legislation to improve...

