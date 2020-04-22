5th Circ. Denies Prosecutors Immunity In Fake Subpoena Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled in a published opinion that a group of Louisiana prosecutors who attempted to use fake subpoenas to pressure witnesses and crime victims to answer questions are not entitled to the usual immunity that comes with the office when pursuing a criminal case. The three-judge panel held on Tuesday that although prosecutors are entitled to absolute immunity while in the “judicial phase” of a criminal case — meaning while pursuing charges — the prosecutors in this case were using the bogus subpoenas to investigate crimes and were also subverting the judicial process, not participating in it. “Defendants’ use...

