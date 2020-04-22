Hiscox, Beazley Expect Total $345M In COVID-19 Claims

In separate stock market updates, both companies gave an early indication into the scale of potential losses that could affect the wider insurance sector.
Hiscox said it was “actively settling” claims for event cancellation and travel and would pay out $150 million if restrictions on mass gatherings lasted six months from March. If the lockdown lasted more than six month, the company said those claims would rise by $25 million.
Beazley said the impact of COVID-19 on its political, accident and contingency division, which includes event cancellation insurance, would be $70 million, excluding the mitigating influence of reinsurance.
The company expects a further $100 million in net claims from its marine, property and reinsurance division. The insurer said it could not yet offer a number for the impact of the virus on its professional liability and indemnity business.
“It is too early to say what the quantum of claims within our liability classes will be as these will emerge as the impact of the pandemic is fully realized over the next one to two years,” the insurer said in its first quarter results briefing.
Hiscox said it has received claims on its business interruption portfolio, but said its policies did not offer protection from pandemics. The insurer added it has 10,000 customers who had bought the cover, and 70% of them have normal monthly revenues of less than £40,000 ($49,000).
The London-based company has received litigation threats from companies forced to close during the U.K.-wide lockdown, many of whom were sold business interruption cover that included notifiable disease extensions.
“A number of U.K. policyholders have disputed the application of their policy in relation to business interruption,” Hiscox said. “As a priority [we] will therefore work with the UK insurance industry, its regulators and its customers to seek means of expediting resolution through the range of independent mechanisms available.”
--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.
