Colo. Must Give DEA Pharmacy Data With Patient Info

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge has ordered the state to turn over patient-identifying data that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seeks to use in an investigation into two pharmacies' handling of controlled-substance prescriptions. U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore on Tuesday denied Colorado's objections to the agency's subpoenas for prescription-monitoring data to include patients' information — such as names, birth dates and addresses. The state argued that the agency's access would violate the Fourth Amendment right to privacy guaranteed to more than 14,000 patients whose medical data is at issue. The judge said the DEA has shown that information is relevant and...

