Sweetwood Nabs $70M To Invest In Israeli Tech Startups

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The venture capital arm of Israel's Sweetwood Capital has finalized a $70 million fund of funds that will both invest in Israeli VC funds and make direct co-investments in promising technology startups in the country, the firm said Wednesday. The fund of funds moniker refers to an investment vehicle that primarily invests in other funds. The new vehicle from Sweetwood Ventures is incorporated in Luxembourg and brought in capital from a group of investors that includes family offices and wealthy individuals, mostly located in Europe, according to a statement. "Many of our European investors recognize the potential for building world-class technology...

