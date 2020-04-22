Fired Pot Worker Who Talked To DEA Can't Sue Dispensary

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge said a cannabis cultivator had used up all his chances to level a RICO suit against his former employer over claims that he was fired for reporting suspected violations at the dispensary to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. In a Tuesday ruling, U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza found that earlier suits Joseph McGhee filed against High Mountain Health LLC over his termination precluded him from suing the company again over alleged violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. McGhee had claimed in earlier suits that he was fired in retaliation for a worker's compensation...

