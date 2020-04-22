Pitney Bowes Hit With Mail Equipment Market Monopoly Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A Pitney Bowes Inc. rival is accusing the global shipping and office equipment giant of monopolizing the market for postal equipment by poaching customers through consumer data its dealers gather from them, according to an antitrust suit lodged in Oregan federal court. Pacific Office Automation Inc. argued in a lawsuit on Monday that Pitney Bowes' conduct runs afoul of federal competition laws and a related statute in Connecticut where the company is based. Pitney Bowes, which dominates at least 70% of the postage meter market, is mandated by U.S. Postal Service regulations to only manufacture and rent meters to independent dealers...

