Pot Co. Green Growth Sued For $19M Over Canceled Merger

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company MXY Holdings LLC has sued struggling cannabis company Green Growth Brands Inc., claiming Tuesday that Green Growth owes at least $9 million in cash and $10 million in stock after terminating a plan for the two companies to merge. After the companies agreed to merge in July 2019, Columbus, Ohio-based Green Growth decided to terminate the merger agreement in December 2019 so it could finalize a deal with another company. Green Growth said in an announcement last year that the merger — which also included interest in two entities with which MXY had acquisition agreements — had an equity...

