EU Clears Mylan, Pfizer Unit Deal With Generics Spin Off

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The European Commission on Wednesday approved Mylan's merger with Upjohn, the Pfizer division that sells generics as well as off-patent drugs like Viagra, Lipitor and Xanax, provided that Mylan offloads a number of its generic products offered across Europe before the deal wraps. The European Union's antitrust enforcer had originally taken issue with Mylan and Upjohn's overlapping generics offerings across Europe, including the sale of generic cholesterol treatment Lipitor in Norway and generic Viagra in France, U.K. and other countries. The companies' overlapping sales of generic anxiety treatment Xanax in Greece, Italy and three other countries also caught regulators' attention. However, Mylan's...

