6th Circ. Won't Absolve Ky. Fire Official In Atheism Bias Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- A Bowling Green, Kentucky, fire department supervisor accused of mocking an atheist firefighter lost his immunity to lawsuits because he told the worker to "get employment elsewhere," the Sixth Circuit said Wednesday in a ruling that also kept alive claims against the city. Bowling Green is not immune from ex-firefighter Jeffrey Queen's religious bias claims because the state law it cited in its defense only protects local governments from tort claims, a three-judge panel said. And supervisor Dustin Rockrohr may have shed protections for public officials exercising "their discretionary functions" by knowingly violating Queen's rights, the panel said. "Rockrohr's specific admonition...

