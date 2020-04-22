FTC Inks $38M Settlement Over Supplement False Ad Claims

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday approved a $38 million deal to settle claims by the Federal Trade Commission that a group of supplement manufacturers misled consumers by claiming the pills they made could provide pain relief. According to a stipulated order signed Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno, the settlement fund will be administrated by the FTC or a designee to go toward redress for those who bought Neurocet, Regenefy and Resetigen-D, as well as toward the costs of administrating the fund. In the FTC’s complaint, which was filed April 17, the agency accused Mile High Madison Group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS