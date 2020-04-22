Payment Co. Inks $6.75M Deal To End FTC Laundering Claims

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A Canadian payment processing company and its chief executive will pay $6.75 million to end Federal Trade Commission claims that their services allowed scammers to launder money, the regulator announced Wednesday. According to a stipulation filed in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, RevenueWire Inc. and its CEO, Roberta Leach, are together responsible for paying the multimillion-dollar judgment. They are also both enjoined from future violation of federal telemarketing regulations, and are required to screen and monitor any high-risk clients they consider doing business with in the future. According to the FTC, ReveueWire's services enabled two companies called ICE and Vast to...

