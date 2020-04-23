Wall Street Group Says Audit Trail Pact Unfairly Shifts Liability

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Wall Street’s top trade group is demanding changes to the agreement industry members must sign to use a long-awaited market surveillance tool known as the “consolidated audit trail,” saying the pact unfairly shifts liability for breaches of the tool's database to financial firms. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association said Wednesday that data collected under the so-called CAT will be stored and controlled by exchange operators and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Yet the operators and FINRA are requiring brokers to sign a CAT reporting agreement that drastically limits the liability of the self-regulatory organizations, or SROs, for any breaches of the database, the association...

