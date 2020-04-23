Mayer Brown Boosts London Finance Team With New Partner

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 1:34 PM BST) -- Mayer Brown has brought in a new partner for its banking and finance team in London as the law firm presses ahead with moves to expand its restructuring practice. Mayer Brown LLP said Wednesday it has hired Trevor Borthwick, previously a partner and head of the global corporate lending team and Allen & Overy LLP, to join its London office. "We have sustained our reputation as a global leader on lending transactions by offering clients experienced teams that are accustomed to advising on deals combining scale, complexity or both,” Dominic Griffiths, a partner and co-head of the global banking and finance practice...

