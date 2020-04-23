Minn. Justices Give Utility Leeway In Rate Case

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court said Wednesday that Otter Tail Power Co. can prevent the state public service commission from considering revenue the company received from an investment in a pair of electric lines, even if it led to consumers paying higher rates. A unanimous high court said that a rider at issue, called the transmission-cost recovery rider, or TCRR, is a voluntary avenue for utilities to quickly recover the costs of investing in new transmission lines. The Minnesota Public Service Commission couldn't force Otter Tail to include projects in the calculation of that rider if the utility was opposed, the justices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS