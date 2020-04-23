MPs Urge Banks To Disclose Emergency Pandemic Loan Data

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 1:11 PM BST) -- A parliamentary committee urged banks on Thursday to cooperate with government requests to provide daily data on how well emergency coronavirus loan schemes are reaching affected businesses. The coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, which was launched last month, has come under fire for the speed at which banks are approving loans of up to £5 million ($6.2 million), which are 80% backed by the government. Treasury Committee Chairman Mel Stride has written to lenders, telling them to cooperate with industry group UK Finance and the British Business Bank, the state-owned body administering the rescue programs, to ensure that daily data showing loan approvals...

