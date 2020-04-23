London Police Make Record $2B Cash Seizure In AML Probe

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 5:13 PM BST) -- London police said Thursday they have frozen €1.9 billion ($2 billion) across 25 bank accounts after uncovering a widespread money laundering operation stretching across Europe. The Metropolitan Police said the penalty is its largest-ever cash forfeiture secured under an account freezing order — an order that stops banks from moving, hiding or disposing of ill-gotten gains — following a two-year investigation into a money laundering ring involving organized criminals in Italy. “We worked with Italian authorities to build what became a compelling case,” Detective Superintendent Nick Stevens, of the Met's Economic Crime Command, said. “This case shows that our officers have the capability, knowledge...

