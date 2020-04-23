Brits Face Confiscation Over €300M Tax Fraud Scandal

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 6:09 PM BST) -- A London appeals court ruled Thursday that Italy could collect on confiscation orders in the U.K. against three British men charged in a €300 million ($324 million) tax and money laundering scandal, saying the men were technically convicted when they settled charges with prosecutors. Judges for the Court of Appeal ruled unanimously that Andrew Dines, Andrew Neave and Paul O’Connor were convicted of money laundering and tax evasion charges as part of an Italian plea bargain settlement. The court ruled that the settlement, or patteggiamento, amounted to a criminal conviction under Italian and English law despite debate among Italian legal scholars...

