Wirecard Says Audit Found No Evidence Of Manipulation

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 5:27 PM BST) -- An independent audit of Wirecard AG's financial statements by accounting firm KPMG has found no evidence to support allegations it had manipulated its balance sheet, the German payment company said late Wednesday. KPMG will on Monday publish the full findings of the special investigation, which was commissioned by Wirecard in October to address allegations by British newspaper the Financial Times of accounting fraud at the company. “In the remaining days, data inventories still received are to be processed and taken into account,” Wirecard said. Wirecard said KPMG did not find any discrepancies in all four areas of the audit that would...

