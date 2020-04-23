TM Pros Call 9th Circ. Jack Daniel's Ruling 'Unprecedented'

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A group of trademark experts are siding with Jack Daniel's in its push for the full Ninth Circuit to undo a ruling that a "Bad Spaniels" dog toy should have been afforded First Amendment protection, calling it an "unprecedented expansion" of such protection. The International Trademark Association on Wednesday filed an amicus brief supporting Jack Daniel's in its trademark battle over the "Bad Spaniels Silly Squeaker," a dog toy that resembles the famous whiskey bottle but replaces the text with light-hearted canine puns. A Ninth Circuit panel ruled last month that the Bad Spaniels toy should have been deemed an "expressive work"...

