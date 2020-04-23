Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drugmaker Drops Antitrust Suit Against 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and his former company Retrophin Inc. have managed to slip claims that they tried to keep a generic competitor to their kidney drug Thiola out of the market, as the would-be rival quietly dropped its suit Wednesday.

There was no word on what precipitated Spring Pharmaceuticals LLC's move to voluntarily dismiss its claims, including whether there was a settlement or possibly a move to amend. Attorneys for the parties did not immediately return a request for comment.

But Retrophin and its former owner Shkreli have been fighting to escape the suit since it was filed more...

