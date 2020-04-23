UK Watchdog Clears Takeaway.com To Gobble Up Just Eat

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:58 PM EDT) -- British authorities on Thursday approved the £6.2 billion ($7.65 billion) merger of food delivery services Takeaway.com and Just Eat, saying it was clear after probing the deal that it was unlikely Takeaway.com would otherwise return to the U.K. market after leaving four years ago. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority launched the investigation March 19, after taking public comment, out of concern that in the absence of taking over Just Eat the rival could have returned to the British market on its own, giving consumers more choices. But the competition watchdog said Thursday that after scrutinizing "large volumes of the two companies' own...

