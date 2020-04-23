Ohio Justices Back AIG In Chemical Co.'s $50M Coverage Row

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Ohio's high court on Thursday dealt a strong blow to a Lubrizol Corp. unit's bid to force an AIG insurer to pay its entire $50 million limit toward the chemical maker's costs in litigation over faulty pipe materials, saying Lubrizol cannot compel one insurer to fully cover expenses resulting from property damage spanning multiple years. Answering a certified question from an Ohio federal judge, the state Supreme Court rejected rejected a request from Lubrizol unit Lubrizol Advanced Materials Inc. to impose "all sums" allocation in its dispute with AIG subsidiary National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, Pa. over coverage for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS