NY Judge Accuses Allstate Of COVID-19 Eviction Attempt

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has filed suit against Allstate Indemnity Company, alleging that it dragged its feet after his family’s home was destroyed in a fire and is currently trying to evict them from temporary housing while the house is rebuilt, defying the state’s moratorium on evictions during COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Gary R. Brown, along with his wife, filed suit on Monday in his home district, the Eastern District of New York, against Allstate and the temporary housing company it supposedly partners with, CRS Temporary Housing, for breach of contract and other claims related to the way Allstate and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS