UpRight's Fee-Splitting Win A Boon For 'Virtual' Firm Model

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge cleared some ethical air around "virtual" firms in a recent opinion endorsing the unorthodox model of a national consumer bankruptcy firm, experts said. While the decision for UpRight Law focused on a narrow question of federal bankruptcy law, the court's obvious tolerance for a firm in which hundreds of "partners" simultaneously run similar solo practices will support the move toward innovative business models in the broader legal industry. In an emerging era of loosened firm regulation and tech-enabled firms, the opinion "is an early one we'll look back on that made us rethink what a law firm...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS