Pot Fintech Co. Teams With Credit Union On Contactless Tech

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A company that provides banking and payment technology software for the legal marijuana industry announced on Thursday that it had partnered with a Washington State-based credit union network to provide customers and dispensaries with so-called contactless payments. The partnership between Arizona technology provider Hypur Inc. and Seattle-based Salal Credit Union will enable an additional degree of safety as “essential” the credit union's cannabis clients attempt to limit contact with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hypur said in an announcement. Tyler Beuerlein, Hypur’s chief revenue officer, said that the company's solution for cannabis businesses that have struggled to access banking was a...

