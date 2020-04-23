Fed. Circ. Says Drugmaker Can't Appeal Novartis PTAB Win

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday tossed Argentum Pharmaceuticals’ appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that found it failed to prove the invalidity of a patent on Novartis’ multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya. In a seven-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that Argentum does not have standing to appeal because it hasn’t shown it will suffer an injury as a result of not being able to seek redress of the PTAB’s decision that rejected generics makers' arguments that Novartis’ U.S. Patent No. 9,187,405 was obvious over prior art. While Argentum argued that without the opportunity to appeal it faces...

