Fed. Circ. OKs Toss Of General Mills' Late $6M Claim To IRS

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Food manufacturer General Mills Inc. was too late to challenge nearly $6 million it paid in enhanced interest to the IRS, the Federal Circuit said Thursday in a published opinion affirming a lower court’s dismissal of the suit. Two of three judges on the panel found the lower court correctly decided that General Mills' suit met the criteria to be limited to a six-month statute of limitations in its challenge to the Internal Revenue Service's computation of interest the company paid. “GMI’s refund claims based on alleged IRS computational errors were brought well after the period established by the applicable statute...

