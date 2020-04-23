Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Williams & Connolly LLP topped this week’s legal lions list with a win at the U.S. Supreme Court for a client in a trademark case, while Robins Kaplan LLP ended up among the legal lambs after a judge slashed the firm’s fee request in an employment case, citing "pervasive shortcomings" in its billing practices. Legal Lions Williams & Connolly LLP secured the top legal lion title Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that trademark infringers can be forced to hand over their profits to a brand owner even if they haven’t violated the law willfully, siding with a company called...

