United Cannabis Must Explain Ch. 11, Given Pot Industry Ties

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The Colorado bankruptcy judge overseeing United Cannabis Corp.'s Chapter 11 filing has told the company and the U.S. Trustee that he wants to know why the case should not be thrown out, given that United Cannabis licenses a patent used in the marijuana industry. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Joseph G. Rosania Jr. said in an order to show cause Wednesday that because United Cannabis "appears to be engaged in the marijuana industry," the case would be dismissed unless the company shows in writing by May 4 why it should stand. United Cannabis, whose shares trade on the over-the-counter market, filed a Chapter...

