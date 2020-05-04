Coping With A Pandemic: Purple Campaign's Ally Coll

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Ally Coll

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) --As society continues to adapt to COVID-19, Law360 isfrom around the business and legal community.Today's perspective comes from Washington, D.C.-based, president and co-founder of The Purple Campaign, a nonprofit aimed at ending workplace sexual harassment.While the pandemic has disrupted my life, my work at the Purple Campaign — and the need for safe, empowering and productive work environments — remains as relevant as ever. Leaders across sectors are reckoning with the changing nature of work as employees move online and adjust to working remotely. As they do, it's critical that they remain focused on preventing harassment, which has always been prevalent online and is only becoming more of an issue as employees interact over platforms like Zoom and Slack.Employers should ensure their workers know how to report instances of harassment remotely, and that appropriate channels are set up to intake reports and conduct adequate investigations when issues arise. It's also important for employers to recognize that in times of economic recession, employees may be more hesitant to report instances of workplace misconduct out of a heightened fear of retaliation in an unstable job market.Leaders should ensure their employees know that the organization is committed to protecting them from any adverse career consequences that may arise as a result of reporting instances of harassment or discrimination.I've been taking a lot of long walks with my dog and running several times a week. Getting outside (with appropriate protective gear and social distancing!) helps keep my spirits up, and I'm grateful for my health and the nice spring weather we've had in D.C.I recently donated to an online GoFundMe initiative called, which is providing $250 emergency cash grants directly to domestic violence survivors.Instances of domestic abuse have risen worldwide amid the COVID-19 crisis as restrictions on movement have trapped survivors with abusers in households that are dangerous and volatile. The emergency grants will allow individuals to pay for basic needs like food, rent and medicine if they are struggling to make ends meet because they are trapped with (or trying to leave) a harm-doer in their household.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

