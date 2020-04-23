Interim CEO Appointed At Crypto Trading Platform Bakkt

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Intercontinental Exchange Inc. announced on Thursday the appointment of an interim CEO to take the helm at Bakkt, its digital assets trading platform subsidiary, after former chief executive Mike Blandina left less than half a year into the job. Incoming interim CEO David Clifton, who serves as vice president of mergers and acquisitions and integration at ICE, will focus on continuing the integration of recent Bakkt acquisition Bridge2 Solutions, the company said. He has previously held the position of associate general counsel for M&A at ICE. "David Clifton has been deeply engaged in many of our most important initiatives over the...

