Apple Defends Late Publication Evidence In Uniloc PTAB Row

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Publications dominated the latest round of sparring between Apple and Uniloc at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Thursday, with Apple defending its decision to add information about when a critical document became publicly available and the companies clashing over evidence that apparently disappeared from the Wayback Machine. During a 90-minute telephone hearing, Uniloc urged the board to disregard what it characterized as impermissible new evidence from Apple, which sought to clarify when a piece of prior art was publicly available. Uniloc said Apple could have included that information in its petition challenging a Uniloc wireless communications patent, but didn't....

