OECD Tax Chief Firm On Year-End Deadline For Tax Rewrite

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT) -- The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is on course to conclude its rewrite of the global tax rules by the end of the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the group's tax unit said Friday. Speaking at a virtual conference organized by London-based Jericho Chambers, Pascal Saint-Amans, who is leading negotiations among 137 countries and territories, said adapting the global tax framework for the digitalized economy remains a priority for world leaders. The need for negotiations to take place virtually means the OECD won't begin work on anything else during the pandemic, he said. “It is extremely difficult...

