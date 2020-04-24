Patent Owner’s Printed Publication Stance Riles PTAB Judge

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board judge bristled Friday at an argument from Antecip Bioventures that more evidence is required from petitioners at the institution stage to prove the public accessibility of prior art printed publications, contrary to the board’s seven-year practice. Antecip Bioventures II LLC attorney Parrish Freeman of Maschoff Brennan told the board that, even if a printed publication was published in a reputable scientific journal, Grunenthal GmbH needs “more than the reference itself” to prove it qualifies as prior art to challenge three Antecip patents covering a treatment for complex regional pain syndrome. U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal...

