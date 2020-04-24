HK Regulators Warn About Volatility Of Oil Futures Market

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong's securities regulator on Friday urged brokers to take further caution with investors trading in the oil futures market given its volatility, a message that comes days after the price of U.S. oil went negative for the first time in history. The Securities and Futures Commission for the semiautonomous Chinese territory told its brokers to take "precautionary measures" to manage the risks of trading on crude oil futures contracts, reminding them not to back trades for clients who don't understand the contracts or don't have the finances for it, according to a statement. "The crude oil market has recently experienced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS